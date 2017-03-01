Columbia Parkway reopens after morning storms

Columbia Parkway has reopened between Torrence Parkway and Delta Avenue and at Deadman's Curve after high water from the early morning storms Wednesday, a city spokesman said.

There are no mudslide issues on Columbia Parkway at this point.

"“As you know, the area is prone to them, so we will continue to monitor it closely, he said. "There are some storm outlets that can overflow during very heavy rains, which is the likely culprit of the high water.”



Columbia Parkway is a main, scenic east-east artery that connects downtown Cincinnati with the city's eastern neighborhoods and eastern Hamilton County.

