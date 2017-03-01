UK forward proposes to girlfriend on Senior Night

One University of Kentucky basketball player will never forget Tuesday night's game- and not just because it was senior night and his last home game.

Derek Willis got down on one knee on the basketball court and proposed to his girlfriend in front of thousands of screaming fans.

Keely Potts said yes.

The sweet moment was captured on video.

Senior Night ?

Get engaged ?

What a night for Kentucky's Derek Willis. pic.twitter.com/wljWJNLLUq — ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) March 1, 2017

Former UK players took to Twitter to graduate the happy couple.

Congrats to my bro @derek_willis33 on getting engaged today! #BBN — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 1, 2017

The couple began dating in November of 2014, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 73-67.

