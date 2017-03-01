2 Tornadoes hit the Tri-State, NWS confirms

Damaged home on Locust Lake Road in Amelia. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Mike Schell)

A preliminary investigation by the National Weather Service has determined that a tornado did cause damage in Anderson Township and Amelia Wednesday.

An EF 1 was confirmed in Amelia with 110 mph winds, and an EF 0 tornado was confirmed in Anderson Township with maximum wind speeds of 80 mph.

Severe storms ripped through the Tri-State in two waves early Wednesday, leaving a path of destruction behind.

Trees were torn from the ground, roofs were ripped from homes and businesses and streets flooded as tornadoes possibly spawned about 2 a.m. and again about 7:45 a.m.

Heavy rain fell across the region overnight, soaking most areas with 2 inches.

Straight line winds have already been determined the cause of damage in parts of Boone County, Kentucky, according to Todd Shobe, with the NWS.

The storm took off a corner on the second story of a Burlington house on Colby Court, according to Boone County dispatchers. A little boy sleeping in a room inside is safe. In Walson, the steeple was ripped off the top of a church.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the storms.

