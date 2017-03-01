Storm rips off side of NKY home as boy sleeps inside

A mother said her son is lucky to be alive after severe storms ripped apart the side of a home Wednesday.

It happened in Burlington where straight-line winds damaged homes, brought down trees and caused thousands of power outages.

“I heard my son screaming and about that time I heard like a crushing of a box. But it was his wall coming out of his room,” said the woman who rents the Colby Court home.

She rushed to his room and saw the wind was overpowering the boy. She reached through flying debris and pulled him back inside to safety.

“By the grace of God, god protected him,” she said.

