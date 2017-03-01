2017 Reds Futures Showcase features 84 local baseball and softball teams

The sixth annual Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase presented by Cincinnati Children’s Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics will feature 84 high school baseball and softball teams from Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeast Indiana and Dayton playing a total of 47 games from April 1–24, 2017.

Many of the games will be played at the region’s top baseball and softball venues including the P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy

in Roselawn, Prasco Park in Mason, Midland Baseball Complex in Batavia and Meinken All-Star Field in Covington.

Ten teams will play games at Great American Ball Park on April 7 & 8 during “Big League Weekend.”

The High School Showcase kicks off Saturday, April 1 with Opening Day at the P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy featuring six

baseball games and two softball games.

For 2017, softball matchups have been expanded to five games and for the second straight year two baseball double-headers will be played in Dayton at Wright State University.

Five Northern Kentucky games will be played at the renovated Meinken Field in Covington, which was dedicated during MLB All-Star Week in 2015.



Tickets for the Reds Futures High School Showcase games are $5 and good for all games on that day. Each ticket includes a voucher good for a free View Level ticket to your choice of select 2017 Reds home games at Great American Ball Park and also includes a coupon for one free Skyline Chili Cheese Coney. Advance tickets can be purchased at each of the participating schools.

Tickets will also be available on game days at each of the ballparks.



All players and coaches from the 84 teams will be invited to GABP on Sunday, April 23 to participate in a “March at the Majors” parade around the field prior to the Reds vs. Chicago Cubs game at 1:10 p.m. MVPs from each game will be recognized on the field during pregame ceremonies.



Visit reds.com/HSShowcase for additional information and schedule updates.



Saturday, April 1

(Opening Day)

• Aiken vs. Seven Hills, 11 a.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 3)

• Riverview East vs. Withrow, Noon – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 2)

• Lebanon vs. Mason (softball), 1 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 4)

• Hamilton Badin vs. Northwest, 2 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Stadium Field 1)

• Bishop Brossart vs. McNicholas, 2 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Urban Youth Academy (Field 3)

• Glen Este vs. Lebanon, 3 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 2)

• Milford vs. Ursuline Academy (softball), 4 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 4)

• CHCA vs. Summit Country Day, 5 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 1)



Wednesday, April 5

• Anderson vs. Milford, 4:30 p.m. – Midland Field



• Loveland vs. Turpin, 7 p.m. – Midland Field



Friday, April 7

(Big League Weekend)

• Badin vs. Moeller, 5 p.m. – Great American Ball Park



• Anderson vs. Turpin, 8 p.m. – Great American Ball Park



Saturday, April 8 (Big League

Weekend)

• Hughes vs. Withrow, 10 a.m. – Great American Ball Park



• Harrison vs. Oak Hills, 1 p.m. – Great American Ball Park

• Highlands vs. St. Xavier, 4 p.m. – Great American Ball Park



Monday, April 10

• Indian Hill vs. Reading, 4:30 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 3)

• Madeira vs. Mariemont, 4:30 p.m. – Xavier University



Thursday, April 13

• Covington Catholic vs. Newport Central Catholic, 1 p.m. – Meinken All-Star Field, Covington

• Highlands vs. Ryle, 4 p.m. – Meinken All-Star Field, Covington

• Bellevue vs. Holmes, 7 p.m. – Meinken All-Star Field, Covington



Saturday, April 15

• Beechwood vs. Scott, 11 a.m. – Beechwood High School



Monday, April 17



• East Central vs. Lawrenceburg, 5 p.m. – Lawrenceburg High School

• Edgewood vs. Franklin, 5 p.m. – Wright State University

• Miamisburg vs. Springboro, 7:30 p.m. – Wright State University



Tuesday, April 18

• Beavercreek vs. Huber Heights Wayne, 5 p.m. – Wright State University

• Troy vs. Vandalia Butler, 7:30 p.m. – Wright State University



Wednesday, April 19

• Fairfield vs. Princeton, 5 p.m. – Prasco Park (Legacy Field)

• Middletown vs. Oak Hills, 7:30 p.m. – Prasco Park (Legacy Field)

• Blanchester vs. Clermont Northeastern, 4:30 p.m. – Midland Field

• Amelia vs. New Richmond, 7 p.m. – Midland Field



Thursday, April 20

• Winton Woods vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m. – Wyoming High School

• Dixie Heights vs. St. Henry, 5 p.m. – Meinken All-Star Field, Covington

• Holy Cross vs. Ludlow, 7:30 p.m. – Meinken All-Star Field, Covington



Friday, April 21

• Hamilton vs. Sycamore, 5 p.m. – Prasco Park (Legacy Field)

• Lakota West vs. Mason, 7 p.m. – Prasco Park

• Colerain vs. Lakota East, 7:30 p.m. – Prasco Park (Legacy Field)



Saturday, April 22

• Clark Montessori vs. Roger Bacon, 11 a.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 2)

• Middletown vs. Seton (softball), Noon – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 4)

• Hughes vs. Norwood, 1 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 3)

• Bishop Fenwick vs. Kings, 2 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 2)

• Anderson vs. Springboro (softball), 2:30 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 4)

• Purcell Marian vs. Walnut Hills, 3 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Stadium Field 1)

• Taft vs. Western Hills, 4 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 3)

• Oyler vs. Western Hills (softball), 5 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Field 4)

• Harrison vs. Taylor, 6 p.m. – P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy (Stadium Field 1)



Monday, April 24

• Moeller vs. St. Xavier, 5 p.m. – Prasco Park

• Elder vs. La Salle, 7:30 p.m. – Prasco Park





