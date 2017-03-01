NKU's John Brannen named Horizon Coach of the Year

NKU head basketball coach John Brannen was named the Horizon League Coach of the Year on Wednesday after leading the Norse to program record 21 wins since turning division I in 2012.

The Norse have had the second best turnaround in the country winning 12 more games than it posted last season and finishing tied for third in the Horizon.

Sophomore forward and New Cath grad Drew McDonald was named to the All-Horizon League First Team averaging 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his second season.

Owen County product and freshman Carson Williams earned a spot on the all-freshman team averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the regular season.

NKU has won nine of its last 11 games heading into the conference tournament in Detroit this weekend.

The Norse, a 4-seed, will take on Wright State, a 5-seed, on Sunday night in the Horizon League quarterfinals at 7:30 pm.

