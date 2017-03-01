Red Cross opens shelter after State of Emergency declared in Lewis Co.

As a result of the storm’s widespread damage, Lewis County Judge Executive Todd Ruckel declared a State of Emergency for the county.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter and local temporary office at the Vanceburg Fire Station located at 375 Clarksburg Road in Vanceburg.

Ruckel said the initial efforts of the organization will be to ensure everyone who has been displaced has a place to stay, hot meals and clothing.

“Right now the Red Cross representatives are taking care of immediate needs for our residents whose homes were badly damaged by flash flooding or by the high wind,” he said in a news release.

He urges anyone who is in need of a hot meal or a place to rest to come to the shelter. Also, those whose homes were damaged to stop by and report the damage and get information on the services available to them.

“There will be Red Cross volunteers at the shelter for several days helping our residents,” he said.



Ruckel and Lewis County Emergency Management Director George Sparks spent the day traveling around the county to assess damage and help wherever possible.

Sparks said several areas received damage from what appears to be straight line wind.

The most concentrated wind damage stretched from the Fleming County line to Buck Lick Branch and Mt. Zion Ridge, Sparks said.

The Vanceburg Red Cross Shelter may be contacted at 606-432-4383.

