Maintenance worker sentenced for burglary, voyeurism

A Milford man was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to five counts of burglary and five counts of voyeurism in January.

Gerald Rowe, 66, was sentenced to four years.

Rowe was a maintenance man at the Steeplechase Apartments in Deerfield Township. In May 2016, a female resident contacted law enforcement after discovering a hidden camera mounted in the vent of her bathroom.

Detectives from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office discovered videos from four other females’ apartments from February, March, April and May of 2016.

Based upon the videos, Rowe mounted the cameras to capture the female residents’ activities in their bathrooms.

One video recovered by detectives showed images of Rowe’s face while installing the camera.

Rowe was interviewed by detectives and admitted to installing the cameras in the five different apartments.

Upon release from prison, Rowe will be required to register as a Tier I sexual offender and report once per year for 15 years.

