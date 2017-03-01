MSD: Must file a report within 24 hours

The Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati has already taken hundreds of sewer backup claims from customers since the rainfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

MSD says they’ve taken more than 400 claims so far of potential sewer backups following the storm.

If you think you have an issue, you’re asked to report it within 24 hours at sbu.msdgc.org or call at 513-352-4900.

MSD says they’ll respond with a crew as fast as possible, but expect delays. They said all available field crews are out responding to reports of sewer backups, and estimate it could take one to two days before a crew can investigate your property and claim.

For more information about the MSD claims process, click here.