Police: 2 arrested in major heroin bust

After recovering a pound of heroin, police made two arrests in the "major" drug bust.

The Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit executed search warrants in Westwood and Roselawn Investigators executed an additional search warrant in Mason.

During the searches, investigators seized one pound of heroin, with an estimated street value of $30,000, $52,000 in U.S. currency, four vehicles valued at $73,800, and jewelry valued at $5,000.

Demarlo Brumfield, 36, and 30-year-old Jamar Sims were both arrested and charged with drug trafficking and drug possession.

Both men are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $600,000 bonds.

