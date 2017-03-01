County EMA explains why sirens weren't sounded in Anderson Twp.

Anderson Township residents want to know why no sirens were sounded after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down early Wednesday morning.

"We were surprised because actually we live probably a half a mile from the sirens" Carol Fischer said. "We didn’t hear any sirens, I didn’t get any alerts on the phone or anything."

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency told FOX19 NOW they sound the alarm for several reasons, none of which happened as storms were moving through.

"We activate the outdoor warning siren for one of three reasons: we receive a warning from the national weather service, a public safety official calls either us or the dispatch center and says I see a tornado or a trained storm spotter reports a tornado through the National Weather Service or directly to us." Hamilton County EMA Director Nick Crossley said.

Crossley said they try to educate residents to be prepared for the worst when severe weather is in the area.

"Once you have severe thunderstorms combined with a tornado watch, we encourage citizens and residents to be aware of that and that a tornado could come very suddenly and they need to be prepared for that," Crossley said.

