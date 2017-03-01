Mom chooses to carry baby with severe birth defect to donate organs

A Hamilton expecting mother has her suitcase packed. Inside, it's filled with baby booties, onesies, teddy bears and fluffy skirts.

She said picking out these items were easy and made her happy. She said she's also picked out a completely different item: her unborn daughter's burial plot.

Megan Miller met her fiancé Justin three years ago. They knew they wanted a baby, and the time seemed right.

She took three pregnancy tests. All were positive and they were ecstatic.

“This is our first, so we were so excited when we found out. We were six weeks and three days pregnant. We were so excited, and we could not wait to find out the sex,” Miller said.

But on Jan. 6 at the doctor’s office, everything moved in slow motion and everything changed in an instant.

“We thought everything was great until the doctor came in and said that she had Anencephaly. I had no clue what that was, so she had to explain it to us, and we had to do our own research,” Miller said.

Anencephaly is a major birth defect where the baby is born without a major portion of the brain or skull. With very few exceptions, babies do not survive longer than a few hours, or possibly days after birth.

There’s not cure or treatment for the defect.

Megan made the difficult decision of continuing the pregnancy in hopes of benefiting others.

“A specialist told us we had to abort her as soon as possible because they said it was a medical health risk for me,” Miller said. “We thought about it for a couple of days and we decided we wanted to carry that baby as long as we could because we loved her. We found a support page and a group that was talking to us about how we could possibly donate her organs to a baby in need, or to science to help others, so that's what we want to do.”

Even with knowing that her baby has a very slim chance at life, she decided to be courageous with an inevitable plan of giving life to others.

“I'd much rather keep her and raise her,” Miller said. “She interacts with us all the time, you can't touch my belly without having her want to beat you up. We want to love her and cherish her as long as we have her… and we would like to help somebody else.”

Doctors said they don’t know exactly why this happens. It could be a lack of folic acid, genetic, the environment, but no one knows.

It’s extremely rare, happening in only three births in every 10,000 in the U.S.

They named the baby Mackanzee Lynn and even finished her room.

“Just in case, we pray that they're wrong and that we can bring her home,” Miller said.

She said in her research, she’s found a couple of babies that have survived a year or two, so she’s hopeful.

"We're hoping for the best but if not, we want to help other people too. It’s hard, but I just look at is as, we'll have her longer, for one thing, so we'll get to love her, we'll get to hold her when she's born… and just knowing that she's going to help someone else and knowing she could possibly live on through somebody else helps, or at least helps me,” Miller said.

Mackanzee is due to arrive in May.

Until then, Megan said she will keep being a mom every day, finding the courage to face what lies ahead with the hopes to bring her home and hold her, if only for a little while.

