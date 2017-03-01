Court records: Blue Ash homicide suspect confessed to shooting girlfriend

A man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend faced a judge on a murder charge Thursday.

Joseph K. Smith, 56, is held on a $50,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He was booked in overnight after police say he repeatedly told them he shot his girlfriend and then called 911 to report the incident in her residence Classic Drive.

She is identified in court records a Diana Yuellig.

Blue Ash police wrote in a sworn statement Smith called dispatchers "to advise he had shot his girlfriend and he wanted the police to shoot him."

"I killed my girlfriend," he told a dispatcher, according to a recording of the call released overnight.

He later told the operator "I don't want to live!"

Hamilton County sheriff's officials assisted Blue Ash police in responding to the home, along with a SWAT team.

Smith came out of the home without further incident about an hour later.

Police said they went inside and found the woman dead and recovered a handgun.

After he surrendered to officers, Smith "made several utterances that he had shot a woman several times and he didn't deserve to live. Joseph K. Smith made several statements that he shot a woman post Miranda as well," the affidavit states.

“Investigators have determined that the suspect and the victim knew one another and this was not a random act of violence,” said Blue Ash Police Chief Paul Hartinger in a news release. “Our officers work tirelessly to ensure that the City of Blue Ash continues to be an extremely safe community, and unfortunately a tragedy of this magnitude can raise concerns for our citizens.” he said. “This act and the recent death of another victim at the hands of her boyfriend are rare and do not reflect the safe neighborhoods of Blue Ash.”

A motive for this most recent shooting has not been established.

Smith is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

