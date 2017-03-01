Bullet nearly hit child inside of Independence home

A family is on edge in Independence after a bullet came into their home almost striking a child.

Someone fired a gun into Christy Auton father's home nearly striking her young daughter. Auton said she didn't know what was going on at first, but the clues started to add up.

"We noticed the drywall dust... and a hole. We weren't sure what had happened. My first thought was that Ava threw a toy," she said.

But then, they found the bullet.

"I couldn't breathe. Panic took over. It's scary to think how close she was. She even said to us she heard the fling go by her. We thought it was a toy when really it was a bullet coming though the house," Auton said.

She said police came by and picked up the bullet and took it for testing. She was told it was someone from the neighborhood who fired the gun a good distance away.

"I never realized how far a bullet can go and I feel we need to bring attention to that," Auton said.

At this time we don't know when the test results will be back on the shell casing

It's also unclear if the person who shot into the home will face any charges.

