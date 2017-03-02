NWS to survey storm damage in Boone, Highland counties

The Tri-State is cleaning up Thursday from destructive storms that just 24 hours ago knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets and tore trees out of the ground and siding off of homes.

About 12,000 Duke Energy customers remain without power. Most are not expected to get the lights back on until just before midnight, according to the utility's website.

Some districts such as Reading Community Schools remain closed due to storm damage and power outages.

The National Weather Service is expected to survey storm damage in Boone and Highland counties Thursday. They will determine if a tornado or straight line winds are responsible for damage those areas.

In Boone County, the side of a Burlington house was ripped off while a small boy slept inside. A large church steeple also was toppled in Walton.

National Weather Service is heading to Burlington today to determine if a tornado or straight line winds caused this damage yesterday @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/0L8t2j7DiD — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) March 2, 2017

In Highland County's Leesburg, at least one vacant home was destroyed and trees and barns were reported down, according to the sheriff's office.

An EF I tornado hit Amelia with 110 winds, and an EF O tornado was confirmed in Anderson Township, where winds whipped up to 80 mph.

Downed trees, stop sign down in Anderson Twp. more than 24-hours after EF0 tornado touches down. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/WXw9mG2qs0 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) March 2, 2017

Wind advisories have expired, and we should continue to dry out Thursday.

Be sure to layer up today. Much colder air gushed into the region overnight.

Temperatures are chilly to start with lows in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s for your morning commute.

Later, the high will only reach the mid-40s under a mix of sun and increasing clouds.

