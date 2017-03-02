WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Springdale business

Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in the Tri-State for an event in Springdale Thursday.

Pence is expected to discuss health care at a private event around 12:30 p.m. at Frame USA, 225 Northland Blvd.

[Mobile users can watch his speech here]

The vice president will hear from business owners and employees as well as take a tour of the facility.

Healthcare is among his talking points.

Pence is pushing President Donald Trump's vow to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a new healthcare option.

Around 10:45 a.m., major interstates from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron and across the Ohio River were shut down as Pence's motorcade traveled to the Springdale venue.

All highways reopened around 11:30 a.m.

It’s the vice president's first time in our region since taking office earlier this year.

