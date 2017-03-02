Police investigate possible link in overnight Waffle House robberies

Police are investigating if two overnight robberies at Waffle House restaurants are linked, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a hold-up at Waffle House in Richwood off Frontage Road just before 2 a.m. Thursday, they said.

The suspect, described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, with reddish brown hair, mustache and goatee, wearing a brown hoodie, blue T-shirt, jeans and brown shoes entered the store and went straight to the restroom.

When he came out he ordered a Coke and passed a note to the server which read, “GIVE ME ALL THE MONEY."

He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran out the front door leaving in what investigators believe to be an early model Honda Civic.

A few hours later, police in Harrison were called to the Waffle House off Harrison Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect, contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 859-334-2175.

