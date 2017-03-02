EB I-74 reopens after crash in Green Twp - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

EB I-74 reopens after crash in Green Twp

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Eastbound Interstate 74 remains backed up at Shepherd Creek due to a crash that was blocking both lanes.

Both lanes reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

Traffic was squeezing by only in the left shoulder.

Delays were up to an hour along that stretch of the highway from I-275 to I-74.

