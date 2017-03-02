EB I-74 reopens after crash in Green Twp

A California judge is deciding whether to release the widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at a Florida nightclub and is accused helping him.Full Story >
A California judge is deciding whether to release the widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at a Florida nightclub and is accused helping him.Full Story >
At his confirmation hearings, the attorney general denied he had communications with the Russians as part of Trump’s campaign.Full Story >
At his confirmation hearings, the attorney general denied he had communications with the Russians as part of Trump’s campaign.Full Story >
Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Tri State Thursday.Full Story >
Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Tri State Thursday.Full Story >
Cincinnati Zoo has released a new video of baby Hippo Fiona, and it might be the cutest one yet.Full Story >
Cincinnati Zoo has released a new video of baby Hippo Fiona, and it might be the cutest one yet.Full Story >
Florida could soon be the only state that spells out that prosecutors have to prove defendants weren't acting in self-defense before taking someone to trial.Full Story >
Florida could soon be the only state that spells out that prosecutors have to prove defendants weren't acting in self-defense before taking someone to trial.Full Story >