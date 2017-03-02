EB I-74 reopens after crash in Green Twp

Eastbound Interstate 74 remains backed up at Shepherd Creek due to a crash that was blocking both lanes.

Both lanes reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

Traffic was squeezing by only in the left shoulder.

Delays were up to an hour along that stretch of the highway from I-275 to I-74.

EB 74 at Shepherd Creek, now on the rt. shoulder; still slow from N. Bend. pic.twitter.com/uPIEWApqxm — FOX19 (@FOX19) March 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.