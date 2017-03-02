Storm damage closes US 52 for 2 months

Damage from Wednesday's storms has shut down U.S. 52 for two months between Wesling Road and the Dearborn-Franklin county line, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.

The ground is washed out underneath the road in that area, they said.

Motorists are advised to use these detours:

State Route 46 to State Road 1

Interstate 74 to the State Road 1 exit.

New Trenton Volunteer Fire Dept.

