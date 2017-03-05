Xavier's Bluiett is first team All-BIG EAST - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Xavier's Bluiett is first team All-BIG EAST

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The University of Xavier's Trevon Bluiett is first team All-BIG EAST Conference for the second straight year.

Bluiett, who was on the 2015 BIG EAST All-Freshman Team, is the first Musketeer to earn first or second team ALL-BIG EAST honors more than one year.

He leads Xavier in scoring (18 points per game) and is second on the team in rebounding (5.8 per game).

Bluiett is coming off a double-double at DePaul on Saturday as he led XU to victory with game highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Xavier next plays DePaul in the BIG EAST Tournament Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

