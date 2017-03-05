UC finishes regular season with win at UConn

The University of Cincinnati basketball team finished one of its most successful regular seasons with a 67-47 win at the University of Connecticut.

Gary Clark had 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Bearcats won their 27th regular season game and finished 16-2 in the American Conference, the second best record in the league.

Freshman Jarron Cumberland added 15 points and Jacob Evans tallied 12 points and 6 rebounds as the Bearcats outscored the Huskies by 10 in each half to win comfortably on the road.

UC will be the two seed in the AAC tournament starting later this week.

Only one team in UC program history won 30 games (2001-02 led by Steve Logan) and have a realistic shot of matching the school record for wins (31) with successful showings in the conference and NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.