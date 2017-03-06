UC climbs to 15th in new Top 25

The UC basketball team climbed back to 15th in Monday’s new AP Top 25.

The Bearcats, who finished the regular season with 27 wins, climbed three spots from 18th after convincing wins over Memphis and on the road at UConn.

UC will next play the winner of Tulane/Tulsa in the quarterfinals of the American Conference Tournament on Friday night in Hartford.

Here are the rankings of teams of local interest:

8. UK

10. Louisville

11. West Virginia

15. UC

Receiving votes: Dayton

