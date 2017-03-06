AAC honors UC's Cumberland, Clark

UC’s Jarron Cumberland earned the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week and junior Gary Clark was named to the league’s Weekly Honor Roll on Monday.

Cumberland ranked second to Clark among all Bearcats in scoring last week, averaging 12.5 points during UC’s two victories.

He poured in 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting during a 67-47 road win at UConn on Sunday after posting 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting in a 65-47 home victory against Houston on Thursday.

He has received the league’s Rookie of the Week honors twice previously.

Clark averaged a double-double last week with a team-high 15.5 points and team-best 10.5 rebounds in a pair of Bearcats wins last week.

Clark registered his seventh double-double of the season with a game-high 17 points and tied a season-high with 14 rebounds at UConn on Sunday. He tallied a team-high 14 points and seven rebounds at home against Houston on Thursday.

