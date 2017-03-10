Miami fires men's and women's basketball coaches

Miami University is making changes at both men’s and women’s head basketball coach.

The university announced Friday it is not renewing the contract of men’s head basketball coach John Cooper and is relieving women’s head basketball coach Cleve Wright of his duties. Both changes are effective immediately.

“With the support of Miami’s board of trustees and the president, we are making a commitment to Miami basketball,” said AD David Sayler.

“For years Miami basketball was the preeminent leader of the Mid-American Conference and we plan to take all necessary steps to make that happen once more.”

Miami posted an overall record of 59-100 in Cooper’s five seasons as head coach, including a 29-59 mark in MAC play.

In Wright’s four seasons, the RedHawks posted an overall record of 35-87 which includes a 16-56 conference record. A national search for both vacancies will begin immediately.

Combined, the two programs have won 25 regular season championships and advanced to the NCAA Tournament 18 times.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.