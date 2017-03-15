St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

FOX19 Now is once again teaming up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the annual dream home giveaway.

Fischer Homes is building this year's house, located at 7298 Rimrock Lane in Alexandria.

The three bedroom, three bath home is valued at $380,000.

A limited number of tickets are on sale.

To purchase a ticket for $100, call 1-800-537-1735.

If you purchase your ticket by May 1, you will also be entered to win a 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback LX, courtesy of Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers.

There will also be a number of other prizes available.

The winners will be selected on June 9.

Open houses will be held weekends from April 29 - June 4.

You can check it out Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

More information here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.