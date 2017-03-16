Andre Smith returns to the Bengals - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Andre Smith returns to the Bengals

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Former Bengals first round pick Andre Smith is back in Cincinnati. 

The offensive lineman signed a contract to return to the Bengals after one season in Minnesota.

A ninth year player in the NFL, Smith was a Bengals first-round choice in 2009 and played seven seasons at right tackle for Cincinnati before moving to Minnesota as unrestricted free agent last season.

“I’ll play where the team needs me,” said Smith who could play either tackle or guard for the Bengals. “I have faith that I can do anything I put my mind to.”

Smith started the first four games for the Vikings last season, but a triceps injury ended his season.

“We are excited to have Andre back in Cincinnati,” said head coach Marvin Lewis. “He’s a talented player we know and respect. He will bolster our offensive team.”

