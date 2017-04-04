Tensing murder retrial on track to start May 25

The upcoming Ray Tensing murder retrial is on track to start on time and in Hamilton County on May 25.

Hamilton Co Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz met privately Tuesday with attorneys and prosecutors on the case.

After, court officials said the next time they are expected to meet again on May 8.

Tensing, 27, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, s set to be retried on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges connected to the July 2015 fatal shooting of Samuel DuBose during a traffic stop.

Tensing's first trial last fall ended in a hung jury.

Back in November, 12 jurors were unable to unanimously agree to convict Tensing after deliberating some 25 hours.

At one point, the jury was 10-2 for a voluntary manslaughter conviction, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

He has said he remains confident his office can win a conviction this time.

Deters also has said his office would seek to move the case out of the county, but the judge said in December she anticipated the retrial would be held here.

She also has imposed a gag order.

Tensing's attorney, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing was hoping to be acquitted.

Tensing testified during the trial and said he fired his gun because he thought DuBose's vehicle was dragging him and he feared for his life.

If convicted on the murder charge, Tensing faces 15 years to life in prison.

The lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 11 years.

UC fired Tensing the day Deters announced his indictment in July 2015, 10 days after the shooting. University officials also announced an exhaustive, top-to-bottom review of the campus police department.

In January 2016, UC leaders announced they settled with DuBose's family for $4.85 million plus free tuition for his 12 children valued at an additional $500,000. The total value of the settlement is about $5.3 million.

UC also agreed to put up a memorial commemorating DuBose on campus, a formal apology from UC President Santo Ono and to invite DuBose family to participate in UCPD's Community Action Council to help aid campus police reform.

