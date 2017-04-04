FCC's Djiby named to USL team of week - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

FCC's Djiby named to USL team of week

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Provided by FCCincinnati.com)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

After scoring in his first two games as a member of FC Cincinnati, Djiby Fall is on the USL team of the week a second consecutive week.

The forward headed in the game-winning goal against Pittsburgh in the 55th minute to lift FCC to a 1-0 win and their first win of the season.

Andrew Wiedeman had the assist on the goal as the duo paired up for the second time in as many weeks. The two combined for an FCC goal in the team’s United Soccer League opener against Charleston Battery.

Djiby is currently tied for second in the USL with two goals.

The team travels to Bethlehem Steel FC this week for a match this Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

