Local schools moving up, down in OHSAA divisions

Several local high school sports teams will be playing in different Divisions starting this fall.

The OHSAA released its divisional changes under its news competitive balance policy. The changes took into account enrollment and competitive balance.

The changes in divisions are for football, boys and girls soccer and volleyball.

The following schools are moving divisions:

Princeton, Walnut Hills and Miamisburg move up to Division I

Badin and Monroe move up to Division III

Roger Bacon moves up to Division IV

Purcell Marian is now Division V

Cincinnati Country Day girls soccer moved up to Division II

The OHSAA will announce regional details on June 6.

