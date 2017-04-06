Last hospitalized Cameo Nightclub shooting victim now in stable condition

A victim in the Cameo Nightclub shootings is now in stable condition at the University of Cincinnati hospital. That person is the only victim still being treated at the hospital.

It comes as Cincinnati police announced they're are still searching for a third suspect involved in the Cameo nightclub shootout that left two people dead and injured 17 others.

The unidentified suspect would face identical charges to those handed down in an indictment against 27-year-old Cornell Beckley, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

Deters announced Beckley's indictment Thursday and revealed new information about the mass shooting inside the East End Club on March 26.

Beckley's charges include two counts of murder in the deaths of O’Bryan Spikes and Deondre Davis. If convicted on all counts, he would face 230 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Davis, who was also charged with Spikes’ murder, died of injuries suffered in the shooting. Had he survived, Deters said, he would also be facing a 38-count indictment.

Investigators believe Beckley fired the first shots inside the East End club on March 26.

Beckley stood on the club stage and fired least four shots from a .25 caliber revolver into the crowd, Deters said. Davis then fired a .40 caliber Glock at least 8 times.

Deters said both Beckley and Davis were not legally allowed to carry firearms.

Cincinnati police recovered both guns along with a 9mm weapon believed to belong to the unidentified third suspect.

“There are criminals in there with guns shooting randomly and innocent people were hurt,” said Deters. “Thank god first responders did the job they did. There could have been hurt."

The shooting is the largest mass shooting in the nation this year and the largest in the city's history.

It began as an altercation inside that escalated into patrons sneaking guns into the bar and opening fire, police officials have said.

Deters said the shooters did not target Spikes, 27, in the shootout. He died at the scene.

Davis died early Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His family and attorney has said he was innocent.

A fugitive task force arrested Beckley on Colerain Avenue March 30.

He remains at the Hamilton County Justice Center in lieu of $1.7 million bond.

Beckley has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer also insists he is innocent.

The lawyer, Clyde Bennett, has dismissed the charge as "a product of public outcry, social appeasement and politics."

In total, Beckley is charged with:

2 counts of Murder (Special Felony), 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony 1), 30 counts of Felonious Assault (Felony 2), 1 count of Weapon Under Disability (Felony 3), 1 count of Illegal Possession of a Firearm in a Liquor Permit Premises (Felony 3), 1 count of Carrying Concealed Weapons (Felony 4) and 1 count of Inducing Panic (Misdemeanor 1).

The club was supposed to be checking patrons for weapons. However, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, at least three different guns made it into the Kellogg Avenue club.

Investigators found 16 shell casings at the scene, and police believe the gunmen fired more than 16 shots.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has said most victims were innocent bystanders.

Four off-duty police officers were at the nightclub when the shooting broke out and quickly responded to help assist victims.

The officers were providing security in the parking lot at the time, something police routinely do for clubs with liquor licenses.

Cameo Night Cub has a history of gun violence including a shooting inside the club on New Years Day 2015 and a shooting in the parking lot in September of the same year.

Police were called to the club upwards of 100 times since the beginning of 2016, city documents show.

Club manager Julian Rodgers turned his liquor permit over to authorities on the day after the incident.

The club permanently shut down March 31.

