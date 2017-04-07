Wichita State joins UC's conference - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Wichita State joins UC's conference

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Kentucky's Malik Monk has his path to the basket blocked by Wichita State's Landry Shamet (11) during the first half of a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Kentucky's Malik Monk has his path to the basket blocked by Wichita State's Landry Shamet (11) during the first half of a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

UC's conference added a much needed high profile basketball program with the addition of Wichita State on Friday.

The American Athletic Conference presidents voted unanimously to add the Shockers in all sports, excluding football, for the start of the 2017-18 season.

The addition of the Wichita State basketball program should give UC's conference schedule a major boost after the AAC underperformed last season, hurting the Bearcats' strength of schedule and NCAA Tournament seed.

The AAC will now have 12 basketball members and the conference schedule will consist of playing seven of the teams in a home-and-home and the remaining four once in the regular season.

