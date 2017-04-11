Bengals trade for defensive end Chris Smith

Needing to boost their pass rush, the Bengals have traded for Chris Smith.

In exchange, the Bengals are sending a conditional 2018 draft pick to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars drafted Smith out of Arkansas in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He's played in 19 career games with 4.5 career sacks.

The Bengals finished 19th in the NFL in 2016 with 33 sacks.

