VIDEO: Go behind the scenes of Reds Opening Day

What is it like to be a morning news anchor? I'm going to take you behind-the-scenes during the morning news on Red's Opening Day.

TV stations all over the country go LIVE from their hometown baseball stadium to kick off a new MLB season but few will give you a look at what it takes to power through an extended day in front of the public. I start inside the not-so-glamorous men's restroom at the ball park at 3 o'clock in in the morning where I get camera ready and I finish nearly 12 hours later on the parade route with thousands of Red's fans.