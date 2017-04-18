Lane closures on MLK & Victory Parkway underway

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

Work crews will be pouring sidewalks and painting the Martin Luther King bridge.

This will require lane closures on MLK and Victory Parkway over the next few weeks.

On Monday, April 17 work crews started paving on eastbound Martin Luther King Drive.

Crews are blocking the right lane from the MLK bridge to Gilbert Avenue. The lane closures will continue daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday, April 21.

Crews also started Monday, April 17 blocking one on westbound Victory Parkway from Rockdale Avenue to Jonathan Avenue so crews can paint the bridge/overpass. The work will be daily between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday, May 5.

Expect some delays in the area.

Signs are in place to alert motorists of the work zone and lane closures.

All work is dependent upon weather.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.