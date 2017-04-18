Lane closures on MLK & Victory Parkway underway

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.Full Story >
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.Full Story >
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."Full Story >
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."Full Story >
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.Full Story >