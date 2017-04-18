Lane closures on MLK & Victory Parkway underway - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Lane closures on MLK & Victory Parkway underway

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Work crews will be pouring sidewalks and painting the Martin Luther King bridge. 

This will require lane closures on MLK and Victory Parkway over the next few weeks.  

On Monday, April 17 work crews started paving on eastbound Martin Luther King Drive. 

Crews are blocking the right lane from the MLK bridge to Gilbert Avenue. The lane closures will continue daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday, April 21.

Crews also started Monday, April 17 blocking one on westbound Victory Parkway from Rockdale Avenue to Jonathan Avenue so crews can paint the bridge/overpass. The work will be daily between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday, May 5.

Expect some delays in the area. 

Signs are in place to alert motorists of the work zone and lane closures.

All work is dependent upon weather.

