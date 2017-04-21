VIDEO: Rhoden family members plea for tips in Pike Co., OH murders

PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Two of the Rhoden family members are pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved ones.
Saturday marks a year that eight members of the Rhoden, Gilley and Malney families were found dead in Pike County. Six adults and a 16-year-old boy were discovered to have been fatally shot execution-style. An eighth victim was found with nine gunshot wounds. Three young children and two infants were left alive during the shooting.
Police have made no arrests or named any suspects in the last year.
The victims in the case are: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, Clarence Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19, Hannah Gilley, 20, Kenneth Rhoden, 44.
At the request of members of the Rhoden family, the Ohio Attorney General's Office released Friday a video message from Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing, who are asking for help.
Geneva, who lost two sons, three grandchildren and a nephew in the slayings, said she is begging anyone with information to come forward.
"If there's someone out there that knows anything about what happened, would they please, please come forward and tell what happened," said Geneva said in the tearful message. "There has to be someone."
Her daughter, Grebing, says in the video her brothers were good people who would have done anything they could to help people.
Investigators said they've received 883 tips and conducted 465 interviews since April 22, 2016.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has said there has been "significant progress" in the investigation but authorities have made no arrests, making the Rhoden family massacre one of the prolific unsolved murders in the nation.
"We will remain in Pike County until this case is solved," DeWine said to reporters Thursday. "We're not going to stop until we're done. This is not a cold case."
DeWine's office has said Christopher Rhoden Sr. had "a large-scale marijuana growing operation," leading some to speculate the killings were drug-related.
DeWine has not commented on if authorities had a person of interest or if the scope of the investigation has expanded beyond Ohio's borders.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says public fear of coming forward with information exists on two fronts: Retaliation from those responsible for the murders and incriminating themselves.
"I got a message for the killers," Reader said in a press conference Thursday. "You came in like thieves in the night and stole eight lives, some of them children in the most horrific way I've seen in my 20 plus year. We are getting closer. We will find you. The family and the victims will have justice one day."
In October, the attorney general's office said the perpetrators "had to have been familiar with the properties and the lands around the properties."
Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers will pay a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.
Anyone with information on the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders is asked to call BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111.
