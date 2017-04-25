Second annual Sonny Memorial Ride set for June 10

More than 12,000 was raised during the inaugural Sonny Kim Memorial Ride last year (Photo provided by Cincinnati police)

Jessica Kim and her sons attend the first annual Sonny Kim memorial ride Saturday, June 11, 2016 at Harley Davidson of Cincinnati. (The Enquirer/Meg Vogel)

Details will be discussed Wednesday for a fundraiser honoring a Cincinnati police officer killed in the line of duty and all first responders.

The second annual Sonny Kim Memorial Ride will be held June 10 at the Harley-Davidson of Cincinnati, 1799 Tennessee Ave.

The 46-mile ride will depart at noon and return to the motorcycle shop.

A backup rain date is scheduled for June 17.

Media will receive a briefing about the event at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harley-Davidson of Cincinnati.

Last year, more than 600 riders participated and thousands were donated to two local non-profit agencies selected by Officer Kim's widow, Jessica, and the couple's three sons.

Officer Kim, 48, was shot and killed June 19, 2015, in Madisonville after he responded to reports of a man acting belligerently with a gun, officials said. He is the first Cincinnati police officer to die in the line of duty since 2000.

Stops along the route will include Cincinnati Police District 2 headquarters in Hyde Park, where Officer Kim - a 27-year police veteran - worked most of his career - and his grave at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery.

Pre-registration runs through May 26 and includes a t-shirt.

It costs $25 per bike and $30 per bike and passenger.

Registration the day of the event will be at 9:30 a.m.

T-shirts the day of the will cost $15.

