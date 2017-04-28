Actress Charlotte Rae, star of 'Facts of Life,' dies at 92

Best known as house mother Mrs. Garrett on "The Facts of Life," Charlotte Rae died Sunday at her home in Los Angeles. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, FILE)

(RNN) – Charlotte Rae, who played Edna Garrett on "Diff’rent Strokes" and its spinoff "The Facts of Life," has died at the age of 92, according to the actress' representatives.

Though the actress announced in 2017 she was battling bone cancer, her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

During her career, Rae earned two Emmy nominations, one of which was for "The Facts of Life."

In a 1982 interview, Rae talked about the character that made her a star:

"I want to bring in as much humanity as possible, as well as the humor," she said. "She's also a surrogate mother to the girls. I told them I wanted to be firm with the girls because I know it's important. Parents must lay down ground rules for their children to help them to grow up and to learn responsibility for their actions. They must learn to stand on their own two feet."

You all already know my heart is heavy yet.... sorry, no words at the moment just love and tears... and yeah, smiles.... #charlotterae #ripcharlotterae — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) August 6, 2018

In addition to playing Edna Garrett, Rae was a regular on the 60s sitcom "Car 54, Where Are You?" and later appeared in films like "You Don't Mess with the Zohan" and "Ricki and the Flash."

Rae beat pancreatic cancer around 2010 and was diagnosed with bone cancer seven years later.

“I love life. I’ve had a wonderful one already,” she said after her second cancer diagnosis.

She was married to composer John Strauss. The couple, who had two sons, divorced in 1976.

Rae is also survived by three grandchildren.

Different Strokes would not have been the same without you #CharlotteRae. You were loved by everyone on our show and you were loved by everyone on the facts of life will miss you "My heart is full of Pain" Rest in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/8FbterNz3S — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) August 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.