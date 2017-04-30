SB I-75 reopens in Dayton after fiery fatal crash

The explosion and smoke could be seen miles away. (Provided, viewer)

Southbound Interstate 75 is back open in downtown Dayton after a fiery, fatal crash Sunday, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.

The closure between Route 4 and Third Street was originally expected to last one to two days.

It was not immediately clear why it reopened sooner than expected, dispatchers said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Montgomery County post had no immediate information.

The highway shut down in both directions just before 5 p.m. Sunday near West Riverview Avenue when a car traveling the wrong way on the southbound side collided with a fuel tanker.

The driver of the tanker escaped his burning vehicle, but the driver of the car was killed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It remains unclear why the driver of the car was traveling in the wrong direction.

A third vehicle suffered burn damages, but the driver escaped unharmed and is not considered part of the accident, authorities said.

