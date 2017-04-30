3 hospitalized when ATV, motorcycle crash

The collision on MLK sent three to UC Medical Center. (Eric Frisbee, FOX19 NOW)

Two adults and a 12-year-old boy hospitalized by a crash involving a motorcycle and an ATV in Walnut Hills Sunday, Cincinnati police said.

A 2003 Suzuki ATV turned suddenly in front of a 2007 Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle on eastbound Martin Luther King Drive near Gilbert Avenue about 6:20 p.m., police said in a prepared statement.

The motorcycle hit the ATV's left front tire, flipping the motorcycle several times and throwing its driver, Timothy Sester, 47.

The impact of the motorcycle caused the ATV to roll over. The ATV driver, Dwayne Reid Sr., 46, and his passenger, 12, were both ejected, according to police.

Sester and Reid Sr. were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Sester is listed in serious condition.

Reid Sr. is listed in fair condition.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where he is listed in good condition, police said.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

"Any impairment is unknown at this time," their statement reads.

The motorcycle and ATV were part of a larger group of about 15 other off-road vehicles traveling east on Martin Luther King Boulevard, east of Gilbert Avenue, police told reporters at the scene Sunday.

They also said the ATV was reported stolen.

All vehicles not involved in the crash fled the scene, police said.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed to the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit: 513-352-2514.

