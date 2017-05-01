1 dead, 3 hurt in rollover crash

One person died and three others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Franklin Township early Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren County post.

Eric A. Ruff, 26, of Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:43 a.m. crash on Union Road near Shaker Road, patrol officials said.

Ruff was a passenger in a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Daniel A. Miller, 32, of Middletown, they said.

The car failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and Miller drove off the left side of the road, according to a prepared patrol statement.

The Mitsubishi hit a guardrail, overturned and slammed into some trees before coming to a rest on its top in a ditch.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were taken to Atrium Medical Center.

Their conditions were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Lebanon post: 513-932-4444.

