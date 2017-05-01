Authorities: 3-year-old boy operating ATV hurt, airlifted to hospital

A 3-year-old boy was in an ATV accident and airlifted to a hospital Sunday, Indiana state officials said.

A 3-year-old boy was hurt as he operated an all-terrain vehicle and had to be airlifted to a hospital Sunday, Indiana state officials said.

Hudson Otter suffered an apparent broken arm when the ATV he was driving on private property rolled and pinned him underneath, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Law Enforcement.

Agency officials say it happened just after 4 p.m. in the 13000 block of Seymour Road in rural Switzerland County.

Otter’s father, who was supervising his ATV operation at the time of the crash, quickly removed the ATV from his son and called 911, according to Indiana DNR.



The boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which is believed to have significantly reduced further injury.



Hudson was airlifted by Air Methods to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment.

He suffered an apparent broken arm, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time and do not appear to be life threatening, according to Indiana DNR.



Indiana Conservation officers, Switzerland County sheriff's deputies and fire crews arrived shortly after the crash and are currently investigating.



"Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage riders to wear a helmet and necessary safety equipment, no matter the age or experience of the rider, at all times," Indiana DNR officials wrote in a prepared statement.

"Appropriately sized helmets, safety gear and ATV size should be considered for each individual rider and can greatly reduce the severity of injury in the event of a crash."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

