Delhi Township food pantry reopens after flooding

Anderson Ferry Food Pantry reopened Monday after dealing with major flooding issues over the weekend.

Organizers of the Delhi Township food pantry said Saturday's heavy rains caused the ground level of the building to become flooded with about 3-4 inches of rain water.

Some of the food items were damaged, they said.

The food pantry, located on Greenwell Avenue, serves about 60 families a day.

This is the second time that the food pantry has flooded in the past month.

Organizers say they have started putting the donated items in the basement storage facility on skids in order to prevent those items from being damaged.

The food pantry operates on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

