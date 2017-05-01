Official: Nothing found after 'credible threat' caused evacuation of NKY school

A Kenton County School spokesperson has confirmed a "credible threat" has been made to Twenhofel Middle School.

Jess Dykes said the building, located on Taylor Mill Road, has been evacuated and students are safe.

Independence Police have swept the building and nothing was found, according to Dykes.

The students will be brought back to the school.

Details about the threat are not being released.

Parents have been informed and Independence Police are investigating.

