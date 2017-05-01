Official: Nothing found after 'credible threat' caused evacuation of NKY school

An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.Full Story >
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
