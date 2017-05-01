Boone County coroner resigns, replacement appointed

A longtime coroner has resigned from the office and a replacement has been appointed.

Boone County Coroner Douglas Stith stepped down from the position on April 30.

He was elected coroner in 1998 after serving 15 years as Deputy Coroner under his father, Coroner Donald Stith.

Boone County officials did not say why Stith resigned.

Judge Executive Gary Moore has appointed Elizabeth Rittinger to fill the remainder of the unexpired term, effective May 1.

She has served as Deputy Coroner since 2011.

