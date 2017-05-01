Driver charged with fatally hitting pedestrian Downtown

A 73-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed in downtown Cincinnati on March 3. (FOX19 NOW/file)

A 71-year-old motorist is set to face a judge Monday on charges she hit and killed a pedestrian in downtown Cincinnati.

Cincinnati police charged Sharon Felton of Avondale with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular manslaughter, court records show.

The crash occurred on westbound East 8th Street back on March 3.

Felton was operating a 2007 Honda CRV and attempting to turn left onto Sycamore Street when she changed lanes and was hit by another vehicle, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

After the crash, she accelerated, hit a construction fence and went off the right side of the road over the sidewalk. That's where she hit an ABM parking booth and then Barbara Vandenbroeck, 73, the complaint reads.

Felton's vehicle continued in a circle and ran over VanDenbroeck a second time, police wrote in court records.

Then, her vehicle hit a parked car, never letting off the accelerator.

Vandenbroeck died as a result of the crash, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.