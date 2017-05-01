Graeter's makes debut at Great American Ball Park today

Looking for a sweet treat when you go to a Cincinnati Reds game?

Graeter's Ice Cream is making its debut at Great American Ball Park on Monday, May 1.

Fans will be able to choose from six flavors, served up in cones and cups.

Flavors available:

• Black Raspberry Chip

• Cookie Dough Chocolate Chip

• Cookies n’ Cream

• Dutch Chocolate

• Mint Chocolate Chip

• Vanilla Bean

Fans can find the iconic Cincinnati ice cream at a new stand on the third base concourse near Gapper's Alley.

