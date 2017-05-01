Freebies and deals for Teacher Appreciation Week

An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.Full Story >
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.Full Story >
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.Full Story >
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.Full Story >
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.Full Story >
