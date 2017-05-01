Freebies and deals for Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week is set for May 8-12, 2017.

One restaurant is planning to reward educations early.

Chipotle is offering a buy one/get one free deal on burritos, bowls, salads or orders of tacos with valid school ID. This offer is only available on Tuesday May 2, 3 p.m. - close.

Many other retailers offer rewards for teachers throughout the year:

Apple offers special pricing on Macs and iPads for staff at all grade levels, as well as college students, faculty and homeschool teachers.

Banana Republic offers everyday savings of 15% off for teachers and students.

Barnes and Noble offers discounts, resources and more through the B&N Educators program.

The Container Store offers educators special discounts throughout the year to help organize their classrooms.

J.Crew offers a 15% discount to all teachers and students in stores, with a valid school ID.

Jo-Ann Fabrics offers a 15% purchase discount every day with a teacher rewards discount card.

Loft offers 15% off full-price purchases every day through the Loft Loves Teachers program.

Michael's offers 15% off entire purchases every day. See store associate for details.

Staples allows teachers to earn 5% back in rewards and 10% back on teaching and art supplies.

