Middletown man arrested, charged with murder of his wife

A man is charged with murder after an 11-year-old girl reported that her mother was dead.

According to a 911 call, the child contacted her father in West Virginia via video chat.

She reportedly told him Bobby Nitz struck her mother and she wasn't sure if her mother was alive.

The girl's father then contacted police in West Virginia, who then contacted Middletown Police.

Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Short St. around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Middletown Police said they found Crista Nitz, 41, dead on the floor in the bathroom.

Crista had been arguing with her husband, Bobby Nitz, 45, and it became violent, according to police.

Investigators said the little girl heard a loud sound and Bobby then fled the area on his motorcycle.

Bobby reportedly told a friend he had just killed his wife so officers asked other police agencies to be on alert.

Meigs County deputies found Bobby on his motorcycle and apprehended him after a chase.

He is charged with murder and being held in Meigs County.

The little girl is safe with her natural father.

