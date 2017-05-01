Overnight rolling road blocks on I-75 Monday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Overnight rolling road blocks on I-75 Monday

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Crews will be restriping various lanes of Interstate 75 in the overnight hours this week.

On Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3, crews will need to block one lane north and southbound I-75  between I-74 and the Western Hills Viaduct.

Starting at 10 p.m., crews will block two lanes then switch to a rolling road blocks at midnight.

Work crews will clear by 6 a.m., with the rolling closure ending at 5 a.m.

Northbound  traffic will not be impacted until one hour after the Reds’ game is over. 

To avoid delays after midnight, use I-71 to the west on the Norwood Lateral back to north on I-75 and vice versa for the southbound I-75 closures.

All road work is dependent on the weather.

