Overnight rolling road blocks on I-75 Monday

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.Full Story >
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.Full Story >
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.Full Story >
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.Full Story >
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.Full Story >
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.Full Story >