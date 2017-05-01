Overnight rolling road blocks on I-75 Monday

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Crews will be restriping various lanes of Interstate 75 in the overnight hours this week.

On Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3, crews will need to block one lane north and southbound I-75 between I-74 and the Western Hills Viaduct.

Starting at 10 p.m., crews will block two lanes then switch to a rolling road blocks at midnight.

Work crews will clear by 6 a.m., with the rolling closure ending at 5 a.m.

Northbound traffic will not be impacted until one hour after the Reds’ game is over.

To avoid delays after midnight, use I-71 to the west on the Norwood Lateral back to north on I-75 and vice versa for the southbound I-75 closures.

All road work is dependent on the weather.

