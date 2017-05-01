Miami University students arrested in drug investigation

Four Miami University students are facing drug charges following a nearly sixth month investigation.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force conducted a week long warrant sweep beginning April 24.

Authorities served multiple arrest and search warrants related to trafficking in prescription drugs and cocaine.

Four people were arrested and face the following charges:

Brett Balick, 21, of Matthews, NC

Trafficking in Drugs

Eric Dewinter, 21, of Rye, NY

Trafficking in Drugs

William Berg, 22, of Columbus, OH

Trafficking in Drugs

Roman Sembay, 19, of Strongsville, OH

Possession of Drugs

Officials said all four attended Miami University.

Additional charges are expected.

